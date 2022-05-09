First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid week on tap

We’re expecting a much need calm weather week across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

It’s also going to be a week that we focus on the biggest warm-up of the year so far. Today will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the lower 80s for the most part this afternoon. Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Temperatures will take a good jump into the mid and upper 80s for our Tuesday with plenty of sunshine to go around for the day. Expect Tuesday to get slightly more humid as well throughout the day.

Wednesday will be more humid and some of us will make our first run at 90 degrees for the year. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around during the day as well. We’ll have another chance to make a run at 90 on Thursday, but it will be less humid of a day overall.

Clouds will mix in with sunshine on Friday with highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

A back door area of low pressure will slide in from the east going into this weekend bringing more unsettled weather back to the Mid State. As of now, no drenching rain or severe weather is expected. A hit or miss shower or storm will be around on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid 80s both days.

