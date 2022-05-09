Escaped man from Illinois located in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Clarksville Police located a man who escaped from a hospital transport on May 4th in Illinois Sunday evening.

According to the Illinois State Police (ISP), the Clarksville Police Department located 47-year-old Hoopeston, Illinois resident Javier Aguirre at 7:30 pm. Police say he had been missing since last Wednesday and that he “posed a danger to himself and others.”

ISP officers responded to a report on May 4 that Aguirre escaped from a hospital transport van on Interstate 39 near milepost 28 in Minonk, Woodford County.

Police attempted to use K-9 units to search the area without any success. Illinois State Police are investigating alleged criminal damage to property caused by Aguirre in his escape.

Police say that Aguirre is currently in custody and is not a threat to the surrounding community.

