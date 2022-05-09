Columbia Police search for missing teen

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Columbia Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

According to Columbia Police, Charles McCoy was last seen in Hampshire Pike in Columbia on May 7. Police reported him missing Sunday morning at 12:55 am.

Officers say he was wearing a red and black button up shirt with black pants. McCoy is 5′6′'weighs 110 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Columbia Police Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stopper at 931-381-4900.

Tips can also be sent to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

