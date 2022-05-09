Advertisement

Columbia Police search for missing teen


Columbia Police are searching for 14-year-old Charles McCoy .
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Columbia Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

According to Columbia Police, Charles McCoy was last seen in Hampshire Pike in Columbia on May 7. Police reported him missing Sunday morning at 12:55 am.

Officers say he was wearing a red and black button up shirt with black pants. McCoy is 5′6′'weighs 110 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Columbia Police Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stopper at 931-381-4900.

Tips can also be sent to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

