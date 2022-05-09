Businesses reliant on driving feel gas price pinch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As gas prices race to a record high, businesses that rely on driving to get the job done are feeling the pinch.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.32, one cent before the record of $4.33, which was set in March.

“When you pull (into the gas station), I’m like ‘Oh my Lord,” Joey Taylor said. “You’ve got to fill up and you’ve got to keep on.”

Taylor is the owner of The Clean Up Man Cleaning Services, a cleaning company serving Nashville and its surrounding counties. His wife, Jonathany Taylor, keeps a close eye on travel expenses and said the high gas prices can prevent them from taking certain contracts.

“Right now, we’re driving to and from, so unfortunately we had to let go of some contracts,” Jonathany Taylor said. “With gas prices rising and taking the kids to and from we had to cut back a little.”

The American Automobile Association (AAA) said crude prices will likely remain volatile. Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices are driving prices up at the pump.

Jonathany Taylor said some maid and cleaning services are starting to add a fuel surcharge to customers’ bills. She hasn’t decided to do that just yet but will consider it if the gas price burden grows. For now, she considers the climbing prices just another hurdle in the life of a small business.

“There are a lot of sleepless nights I’ve watched my husband not sleep. I’ve watched him out in the wee hours of the morning just trying to make an honest living, and it gets frustrating,” Jonthany said.

Tennessee’s current average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.08 per gallon, up 18 cents compared to last week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.