Man found dead in parking lot of Madison apartment complex


A man was found dead in the parking lot of the 18Thirty Apartments early Sunday morning.
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the 18Thirty Apartments early Sunday morning.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man found fatally shot at a Madison apartment complex on Sunday morning did not have identification.

The man was found shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot of 18Thirty Apartments on Spring Branch Drive. Police said efforts are underway to identify him through fingerprints.

Police said documents, including social security cards and car titles, were on the ground next to the deceased. At least one vehicle in the parking lot appeared to have been burglarized. Police have not determined if the victim was involved.

Several tenants told police they heard shots but did not see what occurred.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

