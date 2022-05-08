Funeral service set for Dickson’s ‘Dancing Cop’

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The funeral for a Dickson Police officer who died on Thursday after a brief illness will be held on Tuesday night.

Officer Zack McCay, 45, joined the Dickson Police Department in June 2017 after completing his training. He served as an infantryman with the United States Marine Corps from 1996-2000 and has served in the U.S. Army Reserve since 2004 as a drill sergeant and section sergeant.

“Zack will be tremendously missed by his family in blue and the public he served,” Dickson Police Chief Jeff Lewis said in a statement. “He was a great officer who always had a positive attitude and a contagious smile.”

Dickson Police Officer Zach McCoy died on Thursday after a brief illness. (Taylor Funeral Home)

Zachary “Zack” Dustin McCay is survived by his wife Jennifer McCay, daughter Kaylee McCay, three brothers and three sisters.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Walnut Street Church of Christ with Lt. Chad Fussell officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the service time at the church.

McCay gained local fame through social media as a “dancing cop” while working in traffic division directing traffic at Dickson County High School. He was an original motorcycle officer in the new traffic division created in 2019. He was also an active member of the Dickson Police Department’s Special Operations Response Team.

McCay was escorted from Nashville to Taylor Funeral Home on Thursday by dozens of local and regional law enforcement officers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dickson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association’s Scholarship Fund. Memorials can be mailed to Taylor Funeral Home, 214 N. Main St., Dickson, TN 37055.

