Fans gather outside Bridgestone Arena for Predators Game 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Predators fans who could not get into Bridgestone spent Saturday afternoon watching the game at the Walk of Fame Park.

The party was free and open to the public as they cheered on the team as they face Colorado.

The Predators fell to the Avalanche 7-3 Saturday evening and now trail 0-3 in the series. While fans didn’t get the outcome they wanted, they’re hopeful that things can turn around in Game 4.

“If there’s anything Nashville’s good at, it’s coming back from something - either hockey or situations in the city. “I think hockey’s just going to be one more thing Nashville’s coming back from,” Austin Vance said.

Another party at the Walk of Fame Park is scheduled for Monday.

