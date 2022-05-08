Abortion rights protest held outside downtown courthouse Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse downtown Saturday to protest overturning Roe v. Wade.

The protest arrives after a Supreme court draft leaked this week showing that a majority of Supreme Court justices are in favor of overturning the ruling.

Franklin High School students organized the rally. They say it’s important to get their voices out there.

“We’re the next generation of lawmakers and activists and businesspeople,” said Lindsay Hornic who helped organize the rally. It’s just important that we show our support more than anybody.”

If the ruling is overturned, the decision will lie with the states. Several states, including Tennessee, have trigger laws that will ban abortion if Roe v Wade is overruled.

