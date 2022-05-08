Advertisement

Abortion rights protest held outside downtown courthouse Saturday


Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse downtown Saturday to protest overturning Roe v. Wade.
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse downtown Saturday to protest overturning Roe v. Wade.

The protest arrives after a Supreme court draft leaked this week showing that a majority of Supreme Court justices are in favor of overturning the ruling.

People speak out at pro-choice rally outside federal courthouse in Nashville

Franklin High School students organized the rally. They say it’s important to get their voices out there.

“We’re the next generation of lawmakers and activists and businesspeople,” said Lindsay Hornic who helped organize the rally. It’s just important that we show our support more than anybody.”

If the ruling is overturned, the decision will lie with the states. Several states, including Tennessee, have trigger laws that will ban abortion if Roe v Wade is overruled.

Nashville woman grateful after meeting former pastor outside Planned Parenthood

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse downtown Saturday to protest overturning Roe...
Students hold pro-abortion rights rally downtown
A vigil was held in Richland Park for a mother who was found dead inside a ditch 16 years ago.
Daughter wants answers after mother’s death 16 years ago
Predators fans who could not get into Bridgestone spent Saturday afternoon watching the game at...
Preds Party In The Park
Vice President Harris spoke at TSU's graduation Saturday. Hear what she said to the graduates.
Vice President Harris speaks at TSU Commencement