2 children injured in hit-and-run crash in Hopkinsville


Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville, Kentucky(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - Two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash after a Chevrolet Suburban struck a horse and buggy on Pembroke Road on Saturday.

Hopkinsville Police told WKDZ Radio a gray Chevrolet Suburban was driving eastbound on Pembroke Road when it struck a horse and buggy and then fled the area before police arrived.

Witnesses reportedly told police the truck was all over the road before the wreck, according to WKDZ.

Two children in the buggy, 5-month-old Elmer Peachy and 3-year-old Ivan Peachy, both of Cerulean, Kentucky, were taken to the hospital by ambulance for head and foot injuries.

Emma Peachy, 39, and two other children in buggy were not injured in the crash that happened just after 6 p.m.

