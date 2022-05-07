Women mourn sons lost from gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Mother’s Day approaches, dozens of mothers gathered to remember their sons this week.

A group of women gathered together on Buchanan Street to celebrate their sons and discuss ways to fight the rise of fatal shootings in the area.

“I am the mother of Rodney Armstrong; he was murdered on July 9th of 2020,” Rafiah Muhammad-McCormick said.

Muhammad-McCormick is just one of more than 20 mothers who lost their children to gun violence in the Nashville area.

“This is a group against gun violence. It started before my son was murdered, and it kept going a little longer than I expected because I ran into other mothers who have also lost their kids to gun violence,” mother Clemmie Greenlee said.

Greenlee said her group of women just days before Mother’s Day keeps growing every year.

“And saying oh, I started with three mothers, and now I have 25, that isn’t good news to me,” Greenlee said.

Women used to celebrate mothers day with a smile now, fighting back the tears.

“Mother’s day is just a hard time for me, and one mother said I don’t want to be a Debbie downer for anybody else.”

Studies show gun fatalities rising nationwide; Greenlee says she and her mothers against violence are pushing for change.

“We are going to cry; we are going to be angry. We are going to be confused and wonder why but more than anything, we will take action at the end,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee said they are working to educate voters, speaking to city leaders, and working with underserved communities to make sure their group stops growing.

“I can’t stop. I have to find out what I need to do to help them help me, and we are all in this one big circle helping each other,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee advises any mothers who have lost their child to gun violence and are struggling through the weekend to reach out to their mothers against violence groups.

