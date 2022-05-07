Woman shot at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot at the Comfort Inn in Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Around noon, Metro Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Comfort Inn Suites located at 412 White Bridge Place. Investigators told News4 they found a 40-year-old woman shot by an 18-year-old inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officials said she had been transported to the nearest hospital. There has been no mention if the suspect was in custody or not.

Both identities have not been released and the condition of the victim at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

