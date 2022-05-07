Tennessee man charged with assaulting an officer during Capitol breach

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States Department of Justice said a Tennessee man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an officer during the breach at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

WCYB said an indictment was unsealed Friday by the District of Columbia against three men: Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, Kyle James Young, 37, Redfield, Iowa, and Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York.

Officials said Head pleaded guilt in D.C. to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Court documents revealed that Head was among rioters participating in the assault of law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol and the archway that leads into the building.

Police officers formed a barricade that a group of rioters, including Head, pushed against. Court documents went on to say that Head advanced into the tunnel area of the archway to the front of the mob, took riot shields from other rioters, and then used them to strike at police.

After using the riot shield against the officers, officials said he then used his hand to hit the hand of a police officer and then wrapped his arm around the officer’s neck, pulling him into the crowd of rioters, yelling, “I got one!”

Head was arrested on April 14, 2021, and is set to be sentenced on Sept. 23, 2022. Court officials said he faces a statutory maximum of eight years in prison and financial penalties.

Court officials added since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 individuals have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the United States Capitol, including 250 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

