Some still struggle to hire, as the U.S. economy adds more jobs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the US economy added 428,000 jobs in April, many businesses are still struggling to find employees locally.

City Cafe in Murfreesboro has been around since 1900, serving up a hometown experience.

“We’ve got customers that have been coming here for 50 years,” said Owner Teresa Kellogg.

But since COVID, things have been difficult. Several “Now Hiring’' signs are posted at the business.

“We have people come in who will interview or say they are coming in and don’t show up,” stated Cortney Adams, Waitress at City Cafe.

According to Adams, they are down to just two waitresses. They also need help in the kitchen.

“It’s hard to give the attention that each table deserves if we are full and there are only two of us. We can only do as much as we can because there’s not a lot of us to go around,” Adams explained.

Kellogg says with inflation, many are hoping for higher pay, but as a small business, that’s something they can’t afford.

“People are demanding more because everything has gone up. " Kellogg said, the small businesses are just not on that level of these corporate places and these factories,” Kellogg said.

With high hopes the right people will come, the owners plan to continue to fill in where they fall short.

“We almost lost this place during COVID, and I am not going down that road again,” stated Kellogg.

