Shooting investigation underway on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night on I-440 in Nashville.

Metro police closed westbound I-440 at mile marker 2.8 after a victim’s car windows were allegedly shot out by a suspect who then fled the scene.

Neighbors told News4 they heard four gunshots at the time of the alleged shooting.

There is no information as to injuries or suspects in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn mroe.

