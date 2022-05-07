Advertisement

Predators trail in Game 3 against Avalanche


Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) controls the puck against the Colorado...
Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Predators face an 0-2 deficit against the Avalanche as they return home to Bridgestone Arena to play Game 3 Saturday. They are currently trailing Colorado 2-1 in the first period.

Defenseman Devon Toews scored the first goal for the team with 9:15 left in the first period. Gabriel Landeskog scored the team’s second goal with 3:53 left in the period.

The Predators finally got on the board with a goal from Matt Duchene with 2:23 left in the first period, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Predators suffered disappointing losses in the first two games, falling in Game 1 7-2 and never challenging Colorado. The Preds battled in Game 2, taking the Avalanche into overtime and losing 2-1.

Predators fall to Avalanche in Game 1

In the first postseason start of his career, Nashville’s Connor Ingram made 49 saves in the team’s Game 2 effort. Center Yakov Trenin scored the team’s lone goal of the night.

Predators headed back to playoffs; Saros leaves game with injury

