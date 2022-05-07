Predators trail in Game 3 against Avalanche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Predators face an 0-2 deficit against the Avalanche as they return home to Bridgestone Arena to play Game 3 Saturday. They are currently trailing Colorado 2-1 in the first period.

Defenseman Devon Toews scored the first goal for the team with 9:15 left in the first period. Gabriel Landeskog scored the team’s second goal with 3:53 left in the period.

The Predators finally got on the board with a goal from Matt Duchene with 2:23 left in the first period, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Predators suffered disappointing losses in the first two games, falling in Game 1 7-2 and never challenging Colorado. The Preds battled in Game 2, taking the Avalanche into overtime and losing 2-1.

Time to defend our house. pic.twitter.com/B4Fbm72k4s — x - Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 7, 2022

In the first postseason start of his career, Nashville’s Connor Ingram made 49 saves in the team’s Game 2 effort. Center Yakov Trenin scored the team’s lone goal of the night.

