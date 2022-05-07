Predators fall to Avalanche in Game 3 Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Predators faced an 0-2 deficit against the Avalanche as they returned home to Bridgestone Arena to play Game 3 Saturday. The team came up short as they lost to the Colorado Avalanche 7-3, falling to 0-3 in the series.

With 10:27 left in the third period, Devon Toews scored on a slap shot, providing the Avalanche with a three-goal lead. Valeri Nichushkin had the team’s seventh and final goal of the evening.

The Avalanche got some separation in what was a tight game midway through the second period with scores from Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri, giving the Avalanche a 5-3 advantage.

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning (5) gets tangled up with Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (Mark Zaleski | AP)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates with left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) after McKinnon scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (Mark Zaleski | AP)

Predators’ Eeli Tolvanen tied the game at 2-2 with a goal 5:41 into the second period. Landeskog responded to the score with 9:02 in the second period, giving the Avalanche a 3-2 advantage. The Predators Roman Josi then tied the game again at 3-3 with 7:05 left in the period.

Colorado’s Atturi Lehkonen scored the first goal for his team with 9:15 left in the first period. Nathan Mackinnon scored the team’s second goal with 3:53 left in the period, giving the team a 2-0 advantage.

The Predators finally got on the board with a goal from Matt Duchene with 2:23 left in the first period, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Predators suffered disappointing losses in the first two games, falling in Game 1 7-2 and never challenging Colorado. The Preds battled in Game 2, taking the Avalanche into overtime and losing 2-1.

Time to defend our house. pic.twitter.com/B4Fbm72k4s — x - Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 7, 2022

In the first postseason start of his career, Nashville’s Connor Ingram made 49 saves in the team’s Game 2 effort. Center Yakov Trenin scored the team’s lone goal of the night.

