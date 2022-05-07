Advertisement

Predators fall to Avalanche in Game 3 Saturday


Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, second from left, celebrates with teammates after...
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Predators faced an 0-2 deficit against the Avalanche as they returned home to Bridgestone Arena to play Game 3 Saturday. The team came up short as they lost to the Colorado Avalanche 7-3, falling to 0-3 in the series.

With 10:27 left in the third period, Devon Toews scored on a slap shot, providing the Avalanche with a three-goal lead. Valeri Nichushkin had the team’s seventh and final goal of the evening.

The Avalanche got some separation in what was a tight game midway through the second period with scores from Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri, giving the Avalanche a 5-3 advantage.

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning (5) gets tangled up with Colorado Avalanche right...
Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning (5) gets tangled up with Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates with left wing Gabriel Landeskog...
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates with left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) after McKinnon scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)

Predators’ Eeli Tolvanen tied the game at 2-2 with a goal 5:41 into the second period. Landeskog responded to the score with 9:02 in the second period, giving the Avalanche a 3-2 advantage. The Predators Roman Josi then tied the game again at 3-3 with 7:05 left in the period.

Colorado’s Atturi Lehkonen scored the first goal for his team with 9:15 left in the first period. Nathan Mackinnon scored the team’s second goal with 3:53 left in the period, giving the team a 2-0 advantage.

The Predators finally got on the board with a goal from Matt Duchene with 2:23 left in the first period, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Predators suffered disappointing losses in the first two games, falling in Game 1 7-2 and never challenging Colorado. The Preds battled in Game 2, taking the Avalanche into overtime and losing 2-1.

Predators fall to Avalanche in Game 1

In the first postseason start of his career, Nashville’s Connor Ingram made 49 saves in the team’s Game 2 effort. Center Yakov Trenin scored the team’s lone goal of the night.

Predators headed back to playoffs; Saros leaves game with injury

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nashville Predators logo
Predators planning new hockey facility in Spring Hill
Undated image of Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Titans working with Manica Architecture on initial design for new stadium
Colorado Avalanche battle Nashville Predators
Predators fall to Avalanche in Game 1
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) works against the Cincinnati Bengals during...
Tannehill: Divisional loss left Titans QB with ‘deep scar’