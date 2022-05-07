Musicians Corner returns to Centennial Park for Spring Concert Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashvillians will have the opportunity to enjoy a free concert series in Centennial Park starting Friday.

Musicians Corner, Nashville’s free concert series presented by Centennial Park Conservancy, returned Friday with an entire season of live music in Centennial Park.

The multi-genre series showcases a variety of performers every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in May and June. There will also be a three-day Memorial Day Weekend Celebration and an exceptional Thursday performance by the Nashville Symphony Orchestra.

“We’re excited to showcase an incredible lineup of artists,” said Justin Branam, Musicians Corner Executive Producer. “We look forward to returning to our full calendar, providing several opportunities for the Nashville Community to experience free live music in beautiful Centennial Park.”

Performances vary from rock duo Illiterate Light; Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian, Southern Gothic Singer Adia Victoria, accomplished singer-songwriter Zachary Williams, The Watson Twins, the Nashville Symphony, multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Ivey, John Paul White, Liza Anne, and many more!

“The Musicians Corner program is a vibrant celebration of Nashville’s rich musical legacy and its unrivaled role today as a hotbed of musical creativity,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s Head of Community Engagement in Nashville. “We’re so excited to support this initiative and help contribute to a truly memorable concert series for Nashville residents and visitors alike to enjoy this summer.”

The event will also feature artisan vendors, craft beer, wine, cocktails, local food trucks, Kidsville activities, and featured community partners.

More information and other artists can be found on their website.

