Indiana man arrested after shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) – Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at several people in an apartment complex parking lot Thursday.

CCS officials said officers arrived at Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Rd. just before 9:30 p.m. in response to multiple people fighting and shots fired in the area.

Detectives said the investigation revealed that Dellondo Ross, 36, of South Bend, Indiana, had pointed a long gun at multiple people in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Authorities added that Ross had been shot and received non-life threatening injuries before leaving the scene. Deputies attempted to apprehend him during a traffic stop and eventually got him to pull over.

Ross was then taken into custody and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police first degree and Operating on a Suspended Driver’s License.

Officers also assisted Christian County Deputies from the Hopkinsville Police Department in apprehending Ross.

