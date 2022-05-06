Willie Nelson concert postponed
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the Willie Nelson concert was postponed.
WSCO officials said via Twitter that due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Willie Nelson Family band, the show at the FirstBank Amphiteather was postponed to June 19th.
Officials added that the postponed show would feature the original line-up, including Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett, and Drayton Farley.
Officials have not released who within the band contracted COVID.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.