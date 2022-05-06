Willie Nelson concert postponed

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the Willie Nelson concert was postponed.

WSCO officials said via Twitter that due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Willie Nelson Family band, the show at the FirstBank Amphiteather was postponed to June 19th.

Due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the show at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN tonight is postponed to June 19. The postponed show will feature the entire original line-up including Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett, Drayton Farley. pic.twitter.com/CTF64W0XXj — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) May 6, 2022

Officials added that the postponed show would feature the original line-up, including Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett, and Drayton Farley.

Officials have not released who within the band contracted COVID.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.