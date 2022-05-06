Advertisement

Willie Nelson concert postponed


FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson led...
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday, July 31, 2021, from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally wrapping up a four-day march in support of Democratic state legislators who bolted for Washington two weeks ago to block GOP-backed voting restrictions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the Willie Nelson concert was postponed.

WSCO officials said via Twitter that due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Willie Nelson Family band, the show at the FirstBank Amphiteather was postponed to June 19th.

Officials added that the postponed show would feature the original line-up, including Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett, and Drayton Farley.

Officials have not released who within the band contracted COVID.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We have the latest on the SUV connected to inmate, former officer being found in Midstate....
Friday Afternoon News Update from News 4
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect this afternoon and early this evening as strong - severe...
Friday Afternoon Forecast from News4
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect this afternoon and early this evening as strong - severe...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong - Severe Storms This Afternoon
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Vehicle of escaped inmate, former corrections officer found in Williamson County