VP Harris’ visit to impact Nashville traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Nashville will impact traffic commute in the Music City this weekend.

Harris will be the commencement speaker for Tennessee State University on Saturday morning. Ahead of her arrival, there will be lots of actions that are taking place on Friday in preparation.

Harris will arrive in Nashville on Friday evening. Metro Police said her arrival will have an impact on travel on Friday night with a heavy volume around the airport between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic will be heavy around TSU’s campus Saturday morning ahead of the ceremony. A reminder this event is not open for everyone to attend and tickets sold out a few days ago. No tickets will be handed out the day of the event.

Harris' undergraduate graduation speech at 9 a.m.

