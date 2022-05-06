Vehicle of escaped inmate, former corrections officer found in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The SUV linked to the escaped Lauderdale County inmate and former corrections officer was located in Williamson County, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The SUV that Casey White and Vicky White were driving was located in Bethesda on Friday. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on last Friday they received reports of the vehicle unattended. A tip was received by police that it was the vehicle connected to the disappearance of Casey White and Vicky White.

Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge (Auto Block)

On April 29, the inmate and the former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Vicky and Casey left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape. Singleton later confirmed there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is expected to have a news conference at 2 p.m. News 4 will stream on our app and social media.

WAFF contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.