Plane crashes feet away from school

HOUSTON, TX (WSMV) – Multiple agencies respond to a plane crash in Houston Friday.

KPRC SKY 2 was over the crash moments after it occurred, which showed parts of the plane in flames.

The plane, named Cessna 412C Golden Eagle, crashed directly behind residents’ homes, even slamming into someone’s backyard fence, reported KPRC.

The crashed aircraft was found feet away from Dobie 9th Grade Center.

KPRC 2 said they have reached out to authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.