Advertisement

Pedestrian killed on I-65 on Thursday night

I-65 was shut down on Thursday night for a pedstrian fatality investigation.
I-65 was shut down on Thursday night for a pedstrian fatality investigation.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was struck and killed while walking on the interstate in Nashville on Thursday night.

According to Metro Police, 32-year-old Joshua Taylor was driving south on I-65 with his family on Thursday evening when his child threw a toy out of the SUV’s window. Taylor parked the SUV off the ramp at Harding Place and walked along the interstate to look for the toy.

Police said TDOT HELP crews found Taylor and attempted to speak with him, but he ran across the interstate and jumped the barrier to the north side of I-65. TDOT crews attempted to follow when they heard Taylor get hit by vehicle.

Taylor was struck by GMC Yukon and was declared dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the Yukon did not display any signs of impairment and did not appear to be speeding.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV downtown Nashville traffic concerns
Groups call for transportation improvements to an expanding Nashville
WSMV J&J vaccine
FDA restricts use of J&J COVID shot over health concern
WSMV downtown Nashville traffic concerns
Traffic addressed in Nashville
We have latest on deadly pedestrian crash and a double stabbing. Stefano says potentially...
Friday Afternoon News Update From News4