Pedestrian killed on I-65 on Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was struck and killed while walking on the interstate in Nashville on Thursday night.

According to Metro Police, 32-year-old Joshua Taylor was driving south on I-65 with his family on Thursday evening when his child threw a toy out of the SUV’s window. Taylor parked the SUV off the ramp at Harding Place and walked along the interstate to look for the toy.

Police said TDOT HELP crews found Taylor and attempted to speak with him, but he ran across the interstate and jumped the barrier to the north side of I-65. TDOT crews attempted to follow when they heard Taylor get hit by vehicle.

Taylor was struck by GMC Yukon and was declared dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the Yukon did not display any signs of impairment and did not appear to be speeding.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.