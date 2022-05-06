One person shot near TSU campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was transported after being shot near the Tennessee State University campus Friday.

Officials told News4 that the victim was in critical condition following the shooting in the Preston Taylor Homes located at Preston Taylor Homes, 3900 Clifton Ave.

No suspects have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

