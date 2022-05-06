Murfreesboro Police officer, tenant hurt in apartment fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police officer and male tenant suffered smoke inhalation while trying to help evacuate tenants from an apartment in Murfreesboro early Friday morning.

Officers Joseph Shelton and Dalton Parker reported seeing smoke coming from several units at Chelsea Place Apartments, 805 Bradyville Pike, around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, Shelton and Parker immediately started knocking on doors and getting people out of the building.

The officers heard a tenant yelling for help inside one of the units. Shelton rushed inside his unit and saved an older man who used a walker.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services treated Shelton, and the tenant inhaled smoke at the scene. RCEMS rushed the man to the hospital as a precaution, and he was treated and released.

Firefighters helped evacuate two adults and a young male. RCEMS checked out a child at the scene.

Fire investigators believe the fire started on the first floor, but firefighters were able to begin the spread of the fire. Four units sustained damage, while water damaged two other units. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In total, the fire displaced six people and a dog. The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross assisted the families.

