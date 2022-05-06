Man charged after allegedly stabbing wife for second time

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A man was charged after stabbing his wife for the second time within a month Thursday.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s office said Charles Hawes, 65, of Folger Court, was charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his wife Sunday.

During the investigation, dispatchers notified Deputy Jonathan Backus that the husband was under bond conditions from a previous charge.

Officials said Hawes had been charged with aggravated domestic assault in April after he allegedly stabbed his wife in her stomach and hit her with a skillet.

His wife was treated for her injuries at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Authorities added that Hawes was also charged with violating an order of protection. He was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and held on a $210,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.