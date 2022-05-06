Advertisement

Man charged after allegedly stabbing wife for second time


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A man was charged after stabbing his wife for the second time within a month Thursday.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s office said Charles Hawes, 65, of Folger Court, was charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his wife Sunday.

During the investigation, dispatchers notified Deputy Jonathan Backus that the husband was under bond conditions from a previous charge.

Officials said Hawes had been charged with aggravated domestic assault in April after he allegedly stabbed his wife in her stomach and hit her with a skillet.

His wife was treated for her injuries at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Authorities added that Hawes was also charged with violating an order of protection. He was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and held on a $210,000 bond.

