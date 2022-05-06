Advertisement

Groups call for transportation improvements to an expanding Nashville

By Alexandria Adams
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - City groups are coming together to tackle traffic issues in Nashville and make it easier for you to get around town.

The Downtown Nashville Neighborhood Traffic Project has developed a plan, called “Connect Downtown,” and the plan seeks to examine and improve roads in the downtown area.

With Nashville expanding, the public transportation system is need of improvements.

The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT), WeGo public transit, the Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) are working together on this.

The groups plan to address the congestion and ways to improve flow through the city. This involves curbside access, transit connectivity, and pedestrian and bicyclist safety. This will, ultimately, help local residents and businesses.

The survey shows that between 2011 and 2021, downtown Nashville has seen close to 14,000 new residents. On top of that, 1. 5 million square feet of office space is under construction.

The groups believe city needs options that support the social, economic, and environmental goals of the residents.

Right now, they’re in the projects, programs, and policies phase of their approach to traffic. Additional feedback from the community is the next step before drawing up a final action plan.

For more information on the project, you can click here.

