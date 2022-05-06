FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm showers through the afternoon

Today is another First Alert Weather Day as a cold front is expected to bring more showers and storms across the Mid State later this morning and through the afternoon.

The higher risk for severe weather today is east of I-65 in the Cumberland Plateau but an isolated severe weather risk exists elsewhere in the Mid State. Our main threat will remain damaging wind gusts, but any storm could also produce some hail and I can’t totally rule out an isolated tornado.

Highs today will top off in the lower and mid 70s, but some spots will not get out of the 60s.

Our weather will finally calm down tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

As we head into the weekend, we’re expecting a cloudy and cool Saturday with an isolated morning shower or two. Temperatures will struggle all day to get back near 70 and there will be spots that stay in the 60s. Mother’s Day on Sunday is looking much better with more sunshine and highs near 80 again.

As we head into next week we’ll be turning up the heat! Temperatures on Monday will push into the upper 80s under plenty of sunshine.

On Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are going to make a run at 90 and it will start to get much more humid as well.

Thursday we drop back into the upper 80s under plenty of sunshine.

