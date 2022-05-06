Fire Dept. ISO rating could help homeowners save money

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners in Mount Juliet may be able to save a little more on their home insurance, thanks to their fire department.

The Mount Juliet Fire department’s ISO rating dropped from 5 to 3. When News4 spoke to the department in November 2021, its rating was a 5.

“Just as recently as last week, I found out that we had improved from a five to a three,” said Fire Chief Jamie Luffman with the Mount Juliet Fire Department.

ISO stands for Insurance Services Office, and the rating is the Overall view of the capabilities of a city or municipalities fire department.

The lower ISO rating of 3 for the fire department could decrease home insurance premiums for Mount Juliet residents.

Insurance experts tell News 4 this new rating could mean about 3 percent, maybe up to 7 percent in home Insurance premium savings.

Savings are welcome news to Mount Juliet homeowners.

“In our case, it’s [home insurance] almost $1500 a year. And so the hope is it would be down well over $100,” said Linn Yeager, a Mount Juliet homeowner. “When you consider yourself a conservative, you’re always looking for ways to keep a little more on your pocket,” he added.

Yeager says the savings could mean more to some homeowners than others.

“But if you’re living payday to payday, that makes a big difference,” Yeager said.

ISO ratings go from 1 to 10, 10 being the worst. And homeowner Yeager appreciates his fire department’s efforts.

“Well, I’ve been in areas and lived in areas where the ISO rating was much higher, and it’s expensive. The insurance is expensive,” said Yeager. “I think this goes hand in hand with everything else that’s going on here in Mount Juliet with the fire department, the police department. They continue to grow; they continue to expand their expertise to provide the services needed by the citizens of Mount Juliet,” he added.

Mount Juliet Fire Chief said four things are considered for ISO rating: The fire department, dispatch, water supply, and community risk reduction programs.

Fire chief Luffman said the partnership with city leaders and departments helped them achieve this improvement in rating.

“A lot of folks are involved. It starts with the elected officials and the city manager they have to be on board and support the efforts,” said Chief Luffman. “We’ve got great partners at west Wilson utility district. They work real close with us in providing an improvement on our water supply. The next is dispatch. When we get toned out, we’ve got to have dependable communications throughout the event,” he added.

The chief also said MORE community risk reduction programs pushed ISO rating in the right direction.

“It’s everything from boys scout to girls scout visits here at the station to meetings with HOA and larger events in the city,” Chief Luffman said. “We always say the best fire is the one we never get to fight. And that’s true mostly for the homeowner. And if they can do some things from the knowledge they gain at these events to improve home fire safety, then all the better,” he added.

News 4′a Tosin Fakile asked the chief if an ISO rating of 1 was the goal.

“Yes, it is,” said Chief Luffman. “I think that right now if we do not expand upon the urban growth boundary, I think it’s safe to say we are a 5-station city. And when we have that, and the capabilities there, I believe we would be able to bring an ISO rating of 1,” he added.

The chief is encouraging homeowners to call their insurance and let them know about the change in this rating.

According to the Fire Chief, the new 3 ISO rating goes into effect in August.

