FDA restricts use of J&J COVID shot over health concern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There has been another setback for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced strict limits on the J&J COVID shot on Thursday due to a dangerous health concern.

The FDA is not stopping the J&J vaccine, but rather it is applying additional guidelines for its use.

Specifically, it should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically requests the Johnson & Johnson shot.

When J&J received emergency use authorization in February of 2021, it was said to be a good option in fighting COVID-19 because it was a single shot.

However, it has been proven to be less effective than the two dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The reason the FDA is now restricting the vaccine is because of the rare, but dangerous, blood clotting condition associated with the J&J vaccine called TTS.

Both the CDC and the FDA previously recommended a pause in the use of the vaccine over reports of TTS.

However, the problem with blood clots is said to only occur within the first two weeks after receiving the vaccination single shot.

The FDA said the known and potential benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the known and potential risks for people, age 18 and up.

