Doctor wanted for illegal substance distribution

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Coffee County doctor and his assistant are sought after by police Thursday after illegally distributing substances.

Coffee County Sheriff’s officials said the investigation began in 2020 when the County’s Special Investigation Unit opened an inquiry into illegal prescriptions for controlled substances prescribed by Dr. Yogeshwar Gill, 45, of Manchester, and his assistant Tonya Morris.

According to officials, Dr. Gill is a family medicine doctor who owned and operated a medical practice in Manchester and was charged in connection with an alleged scheme to distribute opioids and Suboxone outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

Authorities charged Dr. Gill with indictment with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and maintain drug-involved premises unlawfully.

The investigation also involved agents from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Inspector General, and Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said there might be more charges added in the future.

Police said Dr. Gill has not been arrested and has not been seen in Coffee County. Authorities entered him into NCIC as a wanted person and asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the police immediately.

