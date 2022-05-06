Coyote spotted on Vanderbilt campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students and staff spotted a coyote on the Vanderbilt University campus on Wednesday.

The young animal was spotted near West End Avenue. The university Plant Operations Department is working with Metro Animal Care and Control to determine what to do next with the coyote.

University officials told students “to refrain from approaching, petting, or feeding the animal.” Anyone who spots the coyote is asked to call Vanderbilt University Police Department at (615) 322-2745.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.