Coyote spotted on Vanderbilt campus


This young coyote has been spotted on Vanderbilt University campus.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students and staff spotted a coyote on the Vanderbilt University campus on Wednesday.

The young animal was spotted near West End Avenue. The university Plant Operations Department is working with Metro Animal Care and Control to determine what to do next with the coyote.

University officials told students “to refrain from approaching, petting, or feeding the animal.” Anyone who spots the coyote is asked to call Vanderbilt University Police Department at (615) 322-2745.

