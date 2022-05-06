15-year-old arrested following fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested a 15-year-old Saturday related to Friday’s fatal shooting.

Metro Police said via Twitter that Lavell Newsome, 15, was arrested for the fatal shooting of Dominique Pirtle, 17, at the intersection of Elizabeth Jordan St and Indiana Ave in West Nashville.

Police said they believe the fatal shooting was related to an earlier argument.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

