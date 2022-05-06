Advertisement

15-year-old arrested following fatal shooting


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested a 15-year-old Saturday related to Friday’s fatal shooting.

Metro Police said via Twitter that Lavell Newsome, 15, was arrested for the fatal shooting of Dominique Pirtle, 17, at the intersection of Elizabeth Jordan St and Indiana Ave in West Nashville.

Police said they believe the fatal shooting was related to an earlier argument.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

