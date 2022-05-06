11-year-old sends elementary school assistant principal to hospital following argument, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – An elementary school assistant principal in South Carolina was sent to the hospital after she was assaulted by an 11-year-old student, police said.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Drayton Hall Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

At the scene, the assistant principal told officers that she pulled the 11-year-old student out of class to have him clean up a mess he made in the boy’s bathroom. This led to an argument, and the student cursed at her, then struck her in the face, according to an incident report.

The assistant principal said the student started to kick and punch her torso while she was attempting to stop him. Eventually, the two parties were separated, and the student was brought to the principal’s office.

Investigators said they saw a red marking across the victim’s eye where she was struck. She was taken to the hospital following the incident for evaluation.

Later, police talked to the student about the incident.

The student claimed he did not make the mess in the boy’s bathroom and that he was tired of the victim telling him what to do. After striking her, the student says he attempted to leave, but the victim stopped him, and he continued to strike her in the face and curse at her.

Police asked if the student felt the assistant principal deserved it; the student reportedly said she did and that he did not feel bad about it.

Another staff member at the school told officers that she had been assaulted by the same student recently. Bruising was seen on the staff members’ arms from the alleged incident, the report stated.

No arrests have been made because of the student’s age.

Police said they are working with the assistant principal to figure out whether any charges will be filed.

