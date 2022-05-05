Systemwide outage strikes Tennessee driver services centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Roughly half of all driver services centers are back online across the state after an outage earlier Thursday, according to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The Tennessee Drivers Services Centers experienced a statewide system outage. Drivers license transactions were not available as a result.

Drivers can use e-Services online for driver license transactions.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this outage has caused and appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to bring the remaining driver services centers back online,” the Department of Safety and Homeland Security said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.