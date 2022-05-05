Advertisement

Systemwide outage strikes Tennessee driver services centers


Driver license application
Driver license application(Storyblocks)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Roughly half of all driver services centers are back online across the state after an outage earlier Thursday, according to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The Tennessee Drivers Services Centers experienced a statewide system outage. Drivers license transactions were not available as a result.

Drivers can use e-Services online for driver license transactions.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this outage has caused and appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to bring the remaining driver services centers back online,” the Department of Safety and Homeland Security said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
12-year-old airlifted after bitten by dogs
New book campaign offers everyone's freedom to read
NPL launches ‘Freedom to read’ campaign
A Knoxville man was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.
Knoxville man arrested for assaulting officer at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected through Friday morning