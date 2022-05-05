Stalled oversized vehicle shuts down Briley Pkwy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters were forced to find alternate ways around Briley Parkway after a huge transport truck stalled on the northbound side on Wednesday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler was pulling a huge piece of equipment up Briley Parkway around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, when it broke down going north from I-40. Access to Briley’s northbound lanes have been blocked from I-40 in White Bridge until Thursday morning, as crews work to transfer the large load onto another truck.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the load shifted off the truck’s trailer and is so heavy (approx 120,000 lbs.) that no wrecker services in Nashville has been able to move it.

Briley Parkway North can be accessed from Centennial Blvd. and southbound lanes are not affected by the closure.

An oversized load (large crane) shifted off its trailer last night. After hours of the company trying to find someone to recover it, we called the RJ Corman Railroad Group and Tow Pro who are working to move it and get one lane open now. pic.twitter.com/xJA9VpZaxP — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) May 5, 2022

