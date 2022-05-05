Some worry other liberties at risk if Roe is overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people are concerned that should Roe v. Wade be overturned, other liberties that are not written in the constitution such as same-sex marriage, interracial marriage, and contraception could have a similar fate.

In the leaked opinion by justice Samuel Alito, the language argues that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in our nation’s history and tradition and called the 1973 ruling “egregiously wrong from the start.”

The draft also argues that abortion does not fall under the substantive due process clause of the 14th amendment.

The right to marry and the right to use contraception were given access under the same clause which is why some think they could be overturned next, should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Jim Obergefell, who was involved in the case that legalized gay marriage, is very concerned.

“Well, I think making sure that people understand the risk that we all face, these fundamental rights that we have enjoyed,” Obergefell explained. “You know, the right to privacy. The right to marry. Those are not rights that are specifically outlined in the constitution. Those rights are at risk.”

The main opinion of the leaked Supreme Court brief is to return decision-making powers on this issue to the states.

“The states are supposed to decide public policy within their borders,” said (R)Rep. John Ragan, Oak Ridge. “Based on the emails I’ve received, and the research and presentation, the majority of the district is not in favor of abortion.”

The Supreme Court’s final decision is not likely to be heard until late June.

