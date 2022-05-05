Prosecution close to resting case in Castro-Miles murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The lengthiest witness in the murder trial of Erika Castro-Miles took the stand Wednesday, alleging fibers consistent with a hoodie belonging to Castro-Miles were found on slain Dickson County Police Sgt. Daniel Baker.

Sgt. Baker was shot to death by Castro Miles’ then boyfriend, Steven Wiggins, during a traffic stop in 2018. Wiggins was convicted last year and sentenced to death.

Castro-Miles is charged with premeditated first-degree murder as prosecutors allege she shares responsibility with Sgt. Baker’s murder.

Body camera video shows Castro-Miles in the passenger seat when Wiggins pulls out a handgun and shoots at Sgt. Baker through the passenger side window.

Agent Miranda Gaddes testified Wednesday that micro-fibers from Castro Miles’ pink hoodie were found on Sgt. Baker’s pants.

She also testified Castro Miles’ hoodie had fibers on it from Sgt. Baker’s shirt. The testimony from Agen Gaddes pointed to the prosecution’s point that Castro-Miles may have helped Wiggins move Sgt. Baker’s body.

“We have blue threads from Sgt. Baker’s shirt on the pink hoodie, that’s not a theory; that’s a fact,” District Attorney Ray Crouch said.

Defense attorney Jacob Fendley scrutinized Agent Gaddes’ testimony, saying the blue fibers on Castro-Miles hoodie could be from another police officer wearing a similar uniform.

He also suggested the fibers found on Sgt. Baker’s uniform could’ve been transferred by Wiggins - though Gaddes said that was less likely.

“To be fair to Erika, to be fair to my client, this could’ve come from any other source consistent with these properties,” Fendley said.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case Friday.

