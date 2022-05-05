Predators planning new hockey facility in Spring Hill

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are looking to Williamson County for their next community hockey and ice skating facility.

According to the Predator’s President and CEO, Sean Henry, the organization is in talks with the city of Spring Hill and Southeast Venture to develop a “dynamic sports center” similar to the team’s existing facilities.

The Predators currently have hockey and ice skating centers in Bellevue, Antioch, Clarksville and Hendersonville.

Ford Ice Center - Antioch (Predators)

President and CEO, Sean Henry released this statement on the Williamson County development plan:

“We have had great discussions with the leadership in Williamson County over the years and we always felt the right opportunity would come along – one that would enable us to help develop a concept that would benefit this community like our projects in Bellevue, Antioch, Montgomery County and Sumner County. “And now that we have met with Southeast Venture, the City of Spring Hill and Williamson County, we are confident the foundation is in place for us to move forward with what we all believe will be a dynamic sports center, providing great social impact and immediate regional economic benefit.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.