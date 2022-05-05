NPL launches ‘Freedom to read’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Public Library launched a unique campaign last week to promote reading banned books.

NPL officials said they promote everyone’s freedom to read by offering a free, limited edition “Banned Books” library card. The NPL’s goal is to get 5,000 cards into the hands of readers across Davidson County.

This promotion is in response to McMinn County Schools in Jan. 2022 removing Art Spiegelman’s acclaimed graphic novel “Maus” from the school district’s curriculum.

Another example of books being removed from the school curriculum is Williamson County Schools’ removal of Sharon Creech’s “Walk Two Moons” in Feb.

“I want Nashvillians to know: Nashville Public Library will always respect your Freedom to Read – to determine what you read and don’t read independently and exercise your role in determining what your children read,” said NPL Director Kent Oliver. “This campaign is our way of bringing our community together in our shared Freedom to Read, which is essential to sustaining our democracy.”

NPL said the American Library Association has been tracking challenges against books since the 1980s and have recorded thousands of challenges made in cities across the United States.

The Freedom to Read campaign works by having all Davidson County residents and existing library card holders obtain a new or upgraded card at no additional charge.

Customers can sign up for their card on the library’s website or in-person at NPL’s 21 locations. The campaign ends Thursday, May 26th.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.