Nashville woman grateful after meeting former pastor outside Planned Parenthood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -While the debate for abortion rights continues, some women in Middle Tennessee who considered abortion and ended up choosing life are weighing in.

A woman said she walked into the Planned Parenthood in Nashville with her daughter more than a year ago. And if they hadn’t run into one man outside, her grandchild likely wouldn’t be here.

“Her name is Kaylani Conyers,” Kaylani’s grandmother, Lakeda Conyers, said. “She is one-years-old.”

Kaylani lights up her grandmother’s world.

“I mean like, really speechless,” Lakeda said. “Just her story, it is a joy.”

Kaylani was almost aborted. Lakeda said her daughter was raped and became pregnant with Kaylani at 18.

“She was crying saying she couldn’t keep her and didn’t want anything to do with him,” Lakeda said. “She was so distraught saying that we couldn’t do it.”

Lakeda said she went with her daughter to Planned Parenthood in Nashville for the abortion.

“I was just supporting my daughter and what she thought was best,” Lakeda said. “I was just being there for her and her decision. My religion, I don’t agree with it.”

That is where they met Scott Hord who helped Lakeda’s daughter change her mind. Hord stands outside Planned Parenthood five days a week trying to talk women out of getting abortions.

“I do it full-time,” Hord said. “It is my job.”

The former pastor has done this for seven years and travels across the country to train other people how to. According to Hord, he has prevented 388 abortions. Through donations, Hord said his organization helps families like Lakeda’s.

“What is it they face,” Scott asked. “What brought them here? Poverty? Can I pay the bills? Rent? Is there something I can do to take that off the table to be the mom she is called to be? If you can’t pay rent, we pay your rent. If you can’t pay your car note, we pay your car note.”

Lakeda, who now takes care of her granddaughter, said she is a blessing.

“I don’t know what I would do without her,” Lakeda said. “She means the world to me.”

Hord said his organization has a Mother’s Day celebration every year for the women who choose life. It is Saturday, May 6 at 12 p.m. at New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

News 4 reached out to Planned Parenthood. They chose not to participate in this story.

