Nashville Opera to close 2022 season with Belmont performances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Music City will get a big helping of a different style of music this weekend at Belmont University where the Nashville Opera performs.

These incredible singers could be standing right next to you on aisle 7 at your weekly Publix or Kroger run.

Renee Tatum is a super star of song, the art form of opera.

“I adore this art form,” Tatum said. “I think it would turn some heads in aisle 7 or 14 or whatever I had to be.”

This isn’t the Opry. It’s the opera on stage this weekend at Belmont University. She knows it’s not for everyone, but insists you try it.

“Be open to things that feel complicated,” Tatum said. “If it’s quality sound, you’re gonna be drawn to it and moved by it.”

That voice takes time and years of work.

“That voice is like a fine wine,” she said. “It takes time, 5, 10, 15 years to mature.”

Tickets are available for Friday and Sunday performances.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.