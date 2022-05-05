News4 Investigates: Blasting leaves a mid-state homeowner with cracks in her walls and windows looking for answers

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blasting is ordinary in Middle Tennessee, but News 4 looks into what happens when your home is damaged.

In Middle Tennessee, homes are all surrounded by limestone. News 4 talked with one frustrated homeowner, explained the options, and looked at the issue.

It was a noise that shook her home.

“I actually called Channel 4 News to see if an earthquake had taken place,” Chantay Walker Dillard of Spring Hill said.

Blasting was happening nearby. A common thing here in our state, but what Dillard wasn’t expecting cracks in her walls and windows.

“You’re seeing the cracks. None of this was prior to January 2020,” Dillard said.

Now she’s having a hard time getting answers.

“It’s already bad enough that the prices of the houses are extremely high, and no one can barely afford to live in Nashville now,” Dillard said. “But when you’re paying for something, if you’re going to build a house and you’re building on rock and then they’re blasting, and that’s causing problems for people, that’s a major problem that I think Middle Tennessee needs to address!”

Experts explain how often they hear from people about blasting concerns.

“Absolutely. We receive probably one or two calls a month in regard to that,” Licensed Public Adjuster Chris Coutras said.

Lawmakers explained the legislation that is being created to help consumers.

“Your home is your largest investment. Probably that you’ll probably make in your lifetime,” Rep. Darren Jernigan, D- East Davidson County, said.

News 4 Investigate blasting concerns and give you tips on what you can do if you find yourself in the same situation. That’s coming up tonight at 6, only on News4.

