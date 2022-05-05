Many attend YMCA Stand Against Racism Community Rally & Advocacy Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many gathered Thursday at the steps of the Historic Metro Courthouse for the YWCA Stand Against Racism Community Rally.

The event promoted the importance of equity for communities of color and women.

“One thing we know for sure, if we don’t keep a spotlight on racism in our community, it could destroy us from the inside out,” Sharon K. Roberson, President & CEO of YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee, said. “It’s always important to keep top of mind that racism exists in this community and we have to fight it on the daily basis.”

During the event, Caroline Randall Williams, granddaughter of Nashville Civil Rights leader Avon Williams took the stage to shed light on the past and present.

There was also live music and support from other community organizations including the NAACP.

“I was always dreaming that one day these rallies would not be necessary, that racism would have been out. Inequality would no longer exist. I would live in a nation that embraces peace and justice,” Brenda Haywood, Nashville Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement, said. “At that time, I was 12. I am 70 now and there is still a need for these types of events.”

Haywood also shared a few words with hopes to see a change in the future.

“My dream is one day really, really soon, we will embrace each other in a way of love and peace and these events will no longer be necessary,” Haywood said.

