Man wanted for child porn related charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said Thursday they are looking for a wanted man.

MNPD said on Twitter they are looking for Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who is wanted on two felony sexual exploitation of minor warrants. These warrants were issued after hundreds of child porn images were found on his internet cloud account and home computer.

Police went on to say that Wright fled from officers Thursday and is still at large.

Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, is wanted on 2 felony sexual exploitation of a minor warrants after hundreds of child porn images were found on his Internet cloud account & home computer. Wright fled from MNPD officers today and is at large. See him or know where he is? 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/Zy97Ac2cIs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 5, 2022

Police said Wright is believed to be driving a green Honda Odyssey van bearing Tennessee license plate number 2F02T2 and is last known to have lived in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call (615)742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.