Lanes of South Church in Murfreesboro closed after gas line ruptured


Southbound lanes of South Church Street at Indian Park Drive are closed after a gas line rupture.
Southbound lanes of South Church Street at Indian Park Drive are closed after a gas line rupture.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southbound lanes of South Church Street are closed after a gas line ruptured, Murfreesboro Police said.

The rupture is near the intersection of South Church Street and Indian Park Drive. Southbound lanes of South Church are closed. Northbound lanes are not affected.

Police said traffic controls and detours are being handled by police and fire department workers. Traffic will be impacted a few hours, according to police.

