How to download the First Alert Weather App

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As severe storms approach Middle Tennessee Wednesday evening, News4 Meteorologist Melanie Layden suggests you download the new First Alert Weather App.

The app is a great tool to have when you can’t be near your TV or have access to an NOAA weather radio.

Once you download the app, it will ask you to allow notifications to be sent to your phone.

Once the app is open, you’ll see 3 bars in the top right-hand corner. Click that, then a drop-down menu will appear.

Click “settings” and make sure the WSMV Alerts button is turned on and shows up in green.

You can customize your alerts to get push notifications about severe weather, lightning, flooding, and even heat and winter advisories when the time comes.

Now, all of your alerts are turned on. You can browse the app, get your hour-by-hour forecast, and access our First Alert live radar.

You can even check traffic alerts, and you can submit your weather photos right here on the app from your phone or tablet, and you might see them on TV.

