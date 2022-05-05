Advertisement

Gov. Lee to announce $175M in pilot implementation grants


FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of...
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After an undisclosed “oversight” forced Tennessee to abruptly cancel the execution of Oscar Smith last week, his attorneys are asking for a moratorium on executions and a review of the state’s execution protocols. Federal public defenders in Nashville sent a letter to Gov. Lee on Thursday, April 28, requesting a halt to executions to allow an independent review of what went wrong.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The governor is announcing funding to help low-income families in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Human Services and the Families First Community Advisory Board to announce $175 million in Implementation Grants.

These grants will “effectively put federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds to use in impactful ways,” the governor’s office said.

Six groups will receive $25 million to fund their respective pilots. Tennessee Department of Human Services has selected a seventh group as well.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Thursday forecast
Thursday afternoon FIRST ALERT forecast
Southbound lanes of South Church Street at Indian Park Drive are closed after a gas line rupture.
Lanes of South Church in Murfreesboro closed after gas line ruptured
Nashville Predators logo
Predators planning new hockey facility in Spring Hill
WSMV Thursday forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected through Friday morning