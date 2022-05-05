Gov. Lee to announce $175M in pilot implementation grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The governor is announcing funding to help low-income families in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Human Services and the Families First Community Advisory Board to announce $175 million in Implementation Grants.

These grants will “effectively put federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds to use in impactful ways,” the governor’s office said.

Six groups will receive $25 million to fund their respective pilots. Tennessee Department of Human Services has selected a seventh group as well.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.