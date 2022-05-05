First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny day; showers this weekend

TODAY AND TOMORROW ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS AS A STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGS THE CHANCE FOR MORE SEVERE WEATHER ACROSS THE MID STATE.

It is a quiet start to our Thursday and expect the first half of the day to stay on the quiet side.

It will be warmer and more humid through the day with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. A cold front will start to slide to the east late this afternoon and through this evening and we can expect showers and thunderstorms to develop out ahead of that front and march across the Mid State.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with the chance for any one of those storms to be on the strong to severe side into early tonight. Main threat would be damaging wind gusts, but any storm could also bring some hail with it and a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

We should see a break in the rain through the middle of our night tonight as temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.

Our First Alert Weather Day has been extended through Friday as the front pushes through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We’re expecting more showers and storms to fire up during the first half of the day. Any storms that do fire up could still produce damaging wind gusts, but the severe threat is looking more isolated. Friday afternoon will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

I can’t totally rule out a leftover shower on Saturday, but most if not all of us will stay dry with temperatures in the lower 70s for the day.

We’ll warm back up into the lower 80s on Sunday before a BIG warm-up going into next week.

Temperatures will push into the upper 80s on Monday with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday we’re expecting temperatures near if not into the 90s and it will be much more humid as well.

