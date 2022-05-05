East Nashville woman creates Facebook group for cancer victims to bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Finding someone to lean on is Katherine Van Grinsven’s vision behind a new online community called Cancer Confidantes.

She started the group about a week ago so East Nashville cancer patients like herself can bond.

Van Grinsven has been battling Stage IV breast cancer since 2021.

After processing the news that her cancer is not curable, she wanted to talk to people who could relate.

“I follow various people on social media that have cancer, different varieties and one thing I became a little jealous of was it looks like they have a cancer friend or a couple of cancer friends, and they go do things together and I wanted to figure out how to do that myself,” Van Grinsven said. “There are lots of different organizations that help you with that. I’m not recreating the wheel, but they are a little too formal for me.”

She said it’s tough to commit to attending meetings regularly with a terminal illness.

“Especially with this type of disease. I could make a plan for tomorrow and have to cancel,” she said. “I hate being a flake, but it happens.”

In April, Katherine posted on Facebook asking her East Nashville neighbors if anyone who had cancer would like to hangout or talk. The response she got was overwhelming. That’s when she formed Cancer Confidantes. It’s a place where her neighbors can talk about their cancer journey online and in person.

“I’ve already had a nice tea date with one of our members. I’ve had a Sunday prosecco date with a few others, so it’s already working and it’s been great and the feedback has been wonderful, and everyone is really excited about what we are doing here,” Van Grinsven said.

She hopes neighborhoods across the country form a similar group of their own.

You can learn more about Cancer Confidantes online.

Van Grinsven documents her cancer journey on Instagram.

